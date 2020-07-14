Abu Dhabi School of Government, IBM to enhance digital skills among young people and professionals

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, and IBM, today announced a joint collaboration to promote digital skills among young people and professionals within the ADSG ecosystem, via IBM Digital - Nation learning platform.

Available throughout the summer season, IBM Digital – Nation is an online learning and innovation platform, delivered on IBM Cloud. It is designed to deliver advanced knowledge and skills in key emerging technologies and is part of IBM's global initiative to close the digital skills gap, help them become digital-ready and empower youth with the most in-demand IT and soft skills.

IBM Digital – Nation will help equip students, communities and professionals in the UAE with the latest digital knowledge to innovate, develop their own digital solutions, and upskill their professional abilities. The platform will provide a range of courses, with a focus on highly sought-after advanced IT skills in future and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, AI, blockchain, cloud, coding, internet of Things, IoT, quantum computing, data science and analytics, and cybersecurity. It will also enable youths and professionals selected by ADSG to have access to local job recruitment portals.

The final handshake on the agreement was through a virtual ceremony attended by Dr. Nama Salmeen Alameri, Dean of Abu Dhabi School of Government, and Bashar Kilani, Region Executive, IBM Gulf and Levant.

Dr. Nama Salmeen Alameri, Dean of ADSG, said, "Through our collaboration with IBM we will be able to support Abu Dhabi’s ongoing digital transformation plans, which in turn will play a vital role in our transition to a sustainable knowledge-based economy. The IBM platform will ensure that both young people and professionals are equipped with the necessary knowledge in the latest digital concepts, while gaining experience which can underscore Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading global hub for innovation and technology."

Bashar Kilani, Region Executive, IBM Gulf and Levant, said, "Preparing and empowering young talent and professionals with the necessary digital skills are key to making them relevant in the workforce. ADSG’s selection of IBM Digital-Nation is a testament to its commitment to supporting digital literacy in the UAE and the region and giving youth and professionals the tools to create new and innovative solutions. The platform will help build upon the success of ADSG’s current learning programs and initiatives and in creating a digital-ready community."

The courses will be offered at three levels – Explorer, Innovator and New Collar.

ADSG has been investing in several education programs this year and recently made its learning platforms available to all nationals and residents across the UAE under the "Digital Learning for All" banner.