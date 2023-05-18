Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre announces deployment of Seegnal Point-of-Care solution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) has announced the implementation of Seegnal Point of Care solution go-live in its Abu Dhabi-based hospital.

The announcement was made during the 21st BioMed Israel 2023, the premier international Life Science and HealthTech convention in Israel, which was attended by ADSCC’s senior officials including Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme; and Dr. Maysoon Alkaram, Chief Medical Officer.

During the convention, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi delivered a presentation on Bedside Developments of New Cell Therapies and the strides accomplished in this field in the UAE, specifically the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre from clinical trials and research to clinical practice. The delegation visit to Israel is in line with ADSCC’s strategic vision to establish global collaborations to enhance stem cells therapy and research in the region, while playing a major role in global advancements in precision medicine in partnership with leading healthcare and research institutions.

The new “Seegnal Point of Care” solution allows ADSCC’s physicians and pharmacists to provide, on the one hand, patient-tailored safe and efficient medication prescription, taking into consideration hundreds of patient-specific factors when analysing the medication regime, and on the other hand, eradicate any potential adverse drug effects setting up a new bar for patient safety in the region. It will help provide an all-in-one, evidence-based precision medicine in line with ADSCC’s National Flagship Pharmacogenomics Programme embracing the most innovative drug-related pharmacogenetic decision support tools to enhance patients’ care while substantially reduce healthcare expenditures. This collaboration between ADSCC and Seegnal was facilitated by Haran Cap Ltd.

For his part, Dr. Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC, stated, “Our organisation has a long-standing commitment to healthcare research and innovation. We are constantly striving to improve patient care and provide safer, more personalised medication options.

The deployment of Seegnal is a clear demonstration of our continued dedication to partner with the best in the field ensuring that our community has access to the latest medical technologies. As a recognised leader in this field, we are proud to set high standards and will continue to pursue new avenues for improving patient outcomes.”

The Abu Dhabi-based ADSCC is a world-renowned advanced care provider equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, technologies and clinical expertise, and aims to enhance patient-specific treatments (e.g., by leveraging pharmaco-genetic assessments, AI/ML), cellular therapies and regenerative techniques to the people of UAE and the region.

Eyal Schneid, Seegnal’s CEO, stated, “We are honored to share the vision of ADSCC, and we were excited to see the level of research, innovation, and attention to details, quality and safety. ADSCC is a true world-class organisation that sets a target to lead the personalised medication evolution from the front as leaders, and we are thrilled to consider this partnership as our first entry to the UAE’s healthcare sector and the first hospital deployment.”

Nasim Darvish, MD, PhD, Biomed Israel's co-chairperson and Seegnal's Chairman, said, “We are looking forward to enhance the bridges between UAE and Israel's life sciences industry. UAE is a global leader in the adaption of new and innovative healthcare technologies, thus a natural partner for Seegnal.”

Seegnal incorporates unique and exclusive pharmaco-genetic capabilities and will empower ADSCC’s clinicians to manage and resolve patient-specific drug related problems fully, timely and effectively.

The participation of ADSCC and other delegates from UAE for the first time in Biomed Israel, entails collaborating in medical and life sciences innovation for better healthcare outcomes. The conference held several events with senior healthcare professionals from Israel's life science ecosystem and UAE with a significant focus on networking and conducting strategic partnerships.