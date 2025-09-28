Abu Dhabi Welcomes Delegates For Expo Science International 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) – Over the past two days, Abu Dhabi welcomed delegates participating in the Expo Science International (ESI) 2025. The forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and is organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET).
Participants from more than 45 countries began preparing their scientific projects at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during an introductory day dedicated to registering projects, projects and exhibits’ set up, and the forum's programme.
The Expo-Sciences International 2025 features interactive exhibits, workshops, and cultural tours, encouraging collaboration and inspiring future advancements in science and technology. ESI will provide a platform for young innovators, aged 9 to 25, to present projects in various science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields.
The event will take place from 29th September to 1st October 2025. The expo aims to exchange expertise and highlight the best projects presented by a select group of creative students and those aspiring to be future scientists.
With an expansive range of categories, participants in different age groups and skill levels will find a platform to showcase their talents. There are 5 categories offered to participate in ESI 2025: Biological and Health Sciences, Pure and Applied Sciences, Environment and Ecosystems, Social and Behavioral Sciences, as well as Engineering, Computer Science and Robotic Application. Each category is designed to challenge and inspire, providing an opportunity to explore your passions and present your projects on a global stage.
