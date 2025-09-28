UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) MONTREAL, Canada,28th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE announced the winners of the third edition of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Aviation Award (SMBR), with a total prize value of USD 1 million, honoring the main category winners.

On this occasion, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said: “The SMBR Global Aviation Award embodies the UAE’s commitment to supporting research and innovation, motivating young talents and research institutions to develop practical and sustainable solutions that will shape the future of global civil aviation.”

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, added: “We are proud to host this reception as a platform to honor innovators and showcase their achievements to global aviation leaders. The SMBR Global Aviation Award reflects the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting the aviation industry and enhancing its position as an incubator for initiatives that inspire the world and advance sustainability.”

The winners in the Academic Research and Development category were from universities in Brazil, the United States, and Kazakhstan, while the winner in the Research Institutions category was the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Germany.

Launched in 2016, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Aviation Award is organized every three years in cooperation with ICAO. The third edition focused on research and development in sustainability, particularly sustainable aviation fuel solutions, aligning with international efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and reflecting the UAE’s role in innovation and global collaboration.

The UAE marked a prominent presence yesterday at the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) through an official statement delivered by Abdulla Al Marri during the plenary session.

In his statement, he emphasised that aviation is not merely a means of transport, but a bridge for human communication and a symbol of openness among nations. He highlighted that, under the guidance of the UAE’s leadership, aviation has become a cornerstone of the country’s national vision and global mission, opening its skies through 189 air service agreements, over 80% of which are fully liberalized, reflecting the belief that open skies are fundamental to shared prosperity.

Regarding sustainability, the UAE has taken significant steps, including implementing a roadmap for sustainable aviation fuel production and developing initiatives such as the digital platform for the CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) programme, alongside establishing the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM).

He said: “The UAE believes that progress in aviation cannot be achieved unless it includes everyone, and sustainability can only be realized through investment in human capital. To this end, the UAE has developed several initiatives to build sector competencies in collaboration with its international partners.”

He added: “The UAE has repeatedly opened its doors to host the world, serving as a hub for partners, a supportive voice for international cooperation, and a bridge between regions as a trusted and constructive ally.”

Later in the evening, the UAE hosted its official state reception in Montreal, as part of the customary protocol for participating countries within the ICAO assembly. The event offered a distinguished celebration blending formal and cultural elements, attended by Al Marri; Saif Al Suwaidi; ministers and civil aviation directors from ICAO member states, alongside officials from regional and international aviation organisations.

