Over 500 Brands To Participate In Third Emirates Perfumes And Oud Exhibition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) – Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the third edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, the region’s premier event for the fragrance industry, from October 3 to 12, 2025.
Organised with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition features over 500 local and global perfume companies and brand Names. It gathers the world’s leading fragrance manufactures, experts, and innovators under one roof to present a grand showcase of exquisite and luxury perfumes and authentic oud.
This year’s edition builds on the remarkable success of the previous two, underscoring the exhibition’s rapid growth and its pivotal role in reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a premier regional hub for specialised economic and cultural exhibitions. It aims to support the perfume and oud industry at both local and global levels, while cementing the UAE’s standing as a dynamic center for this flourishing trade.
The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition offers a wide and diverse selection of products merging the essence and authenticity of Emirati and Arab heritage with global industry trends and innovations, positioning itself as a comprehensive marketplace for the fragrance industry.
Perfume enthusiasts can explore the finest varieties of Emirati and Gulf fragrances, premium oud and incense, and traditional scents, alongside the latest releases and innovations from leading international brands, meeting diverse preferences of consumers who seek distinction and exclusivity.
In his remarks, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre, said the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition is a comprehensive economic and cultural platform that serves as a cornerstone in the broader vision of positioning Sharjah as a global hub for specialised trade.
He noted that the exhibition generates tangible value for Emirati entrepreneurs involved in the fragrance sector by facilitating direct deal-making, strengthening the UAE perfume industry, and serving as a launchpad for SMEs and emerging Emirati brands, thereby fostering entrepreneurial growth and innovation.
The third edition will also feature the "Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes" Platform, a strategic initiative launched by the Sharjah Chamber to support Emirati talents in the perfume industry.
The Platform creates a strategic gateway for young Emirati entrepreneurs to showcase their products and innovations to a global audience of traders, buyers, and consumers. By offering visibility and market access, the initiative fosters innovation and enhances the competitiveness of the UAE’s perfume industry on both regional and global scales.
The exhibition provides a premier venue for participants to secure business deals, establish strategic partnerships, and attract high-value investments. It further enables the expansion of commercial networks linking local and global producers and distributors.
Recent Stories
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven digital banking security
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
More Stories From Middle East
-
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China8 minutes ago
-
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition9 minutes ago
-
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award24 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu C ..53 minutes ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting54 minutes ago
-
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship54 minutes ago
-
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza1 hour ago
-
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman1 hour ago
-
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promote women’s empower ..2 hours ago
-
UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven digital banking security3 hours ago
-
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi3 hours ago
-
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts3 hours ago