UAE Participates In 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit In South Africa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 09:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Federal National Council (FNC) will participate in the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) will be hosted by the Parliament of South Africa in collaboration with the IPU from 29 September to 3 October 2025 inKleinmond in South Africa. It will be held under The theme of the P20 Summit is Harnessing parliamentary diplomacy for realisation of global solidarity, equality and sustainability.
The Summit will be preceded by the 2nd P20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians which will be held on 29 and 30 September 2025.
The Summit will host four high-level sessions on the following topics: “Strengthening disaster resilience and responses”; “Ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries”; “Mobilising finance for a just energy transition”; and “Harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development”
2nd P20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians will focus on: Gender mainstreaming in climate resilience and energy transition;
Empowering women in economic decision-making and development planning; Mobilising resources for women-led agricultural and entrepreneurial projects; and Strengthening political representation and leadership of women in legislative bodies
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa6 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 202521 minutes ago
-
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China1 hour ago
-
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition1 hour ago
-
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu C ..2 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting2 hours ago
-
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship2 hours ago
-
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza2 hours ago
-
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman2 hours ago
-
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promote women’s empower ..3 hours ago
-
UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven digital banking security4 hours ago