Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) The 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery middle East Show, the region’s largest gold and jewellery trade event, recorded significant Gulf participation, with leading jewellery houses from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman joining prominent UAE exhibitors.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition brings together more than 500 local and international exhibitors, along with 1,800 high-profile designers from the global jewellery and watchmaking industry, reflecting the exhibition’s growing appeal and expanding global reach.

The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show serves as a strategic business hub for Gulf and international companies, offering a premier venue to secure deals, forge partnerships, and expand investment opportunities across the UAE and regional markets.

Leading gold retailers and jewellery houses with long-standing reputations participate annually in the exhibition to showcase their latest collections and innovations, leveraging Sharjah’s position as a gateway to a wide customer base of traders and consumers with strong demand for luxury jewellery.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the strong Gulf participation reflects the exhibition’s significance as a vital platform cementing the UAE’s position as a global centre for gold and precious metals trade.

He noted that the exhibition enhances brand visibility and business growth opportunities for emerging Gulf jewellery designers and entrepreneurs, showcasing their ability to merge traditional and cultural heritage-inspired artistry with modern elegance and contemporary design.

“By this, we can prove to the world that the enduring value of Gulf gold jewellery lies not only in its craftsmanship but also in the heritage-driven narratives featuring its bespoke designs that elevate its global appeal,” Al Midfa added.

Among the standout highlights of Gulf participation is the Saudi-based 4C's Jewellery’s extensive collection of gold and diamond pieces. The company emphasised its market knowledge and deep expertise by offering versatile sets designed to meet varying consumer preferences and special occasions.

This year’s edition also sees Qatari participation with AlMasa Jewellery joining the exhibition. According to the company’s representative, the participation reflects a strategic move to strengthen brand presence in the Gulf market, describing the exhibition as one of the most important jewellery trade events in the region. He also highlighted the significant visitor turnout as a clear indicator of the exhibition’s growing regional appeal.

Furthermore, Bahrain’s Al Shehab Pearls brought to the 56th edition an exclusivejewellery collection featuring natural Bahraini pearls, harvested from the sea, paired with 21-carat gold and adorned with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, all crafted in a design that reflects Bahrain’s rich cultural heritage. The company’s representatives praised the remarkable diversity of regional and international exhibitors, underlining the exhibition’s role as a global networking hub for jewellery industry.

Backed by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery as its diamond sponsor and Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery as platinum sponsor, the exhibition remains open to visitors on Sunday between 13:00 and 22:00, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in jewellery and luxury watch design.