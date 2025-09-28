Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi Showcases UAE’s Organisational Excellence
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) Abu Dhabi is preparing to host the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi from 6th to 15th February 2026, with more than 25,000 athletes representing over 100 nationalities set to compete across 37 sports.
The Open Masters Games, the flagship event organised by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA), is the largest global multi-sport event for community participation, held every four years and attracting tens of thousands of athletes in each edition.
IMGA, founded in 1985, is recognised by the International Olympic Committee as the representative body for Masters sport worldwide and is dedicated to supporting the Olympic movement and the philosophy of “sport for all”.
Since its inception, IMGA has gathered hundreds of thousands of participants from around the world through the World Masters Games, Winter World Masters Games and regional Masters Games, now known as the Open Masters Games.
According to the organising committee, the vision of Abu Dhabi 2026 is to encourage all segments of society to engage in sports, promote vitality and activity among people of all ages, and celebrate the UAE’s rich culture while showcasing it as a prime destination for major international sporting events.
The Games will be open to all adults aged 30 years and above (25 years and above for swimming), regardless of skill level, in line with the philosophy of “sport for life” and “sport for all”. More than 20 venues across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will host the competitions.
Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the focus on senior citizens and residents aligns with the UAE’s vision to host diverse community events encouraging people of all ages to embrace sport. He noted that Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will expand participation across generations, creating a lasting legacy for sport in the UAE.
Jens Holm, CEO of the International Masters Games Association, expressed confidence that the Abu Dhabi edition would be exceptional, citing the emirate’s advanced infrastructure and world-class capabilities to host major sporting events. He added that the Games aim to generate over 140,000 hotel nights, achieve more than 5 billion social media impressions, and secure sponsorships exceeding AED165 million.
Peter Wheeler, Senior Advisor to Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, highlighted that football would be the most popular sport with 14,000 participants, followed by volleyball with 2,160 players and seven-a-side football with 2,000 participants. Athletics and cycling are expected to each draw 1,500 athletes, while swimming, triathlon and endurance horse racing will each feature 1,000 competitors.
The event will also include martial arts such as jiu-jitsu (1,200), karate (300), taekwondo (300) and judo (300), alongside tennis (250), table tennis (760), badminton (850) and padel (500). Traditional Emirati sports will also feature prominently, with camel racing (300), falconry (250) and traditional dhow sailing with 1,500 participants.
