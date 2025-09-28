Open Menu

UAE Tops Destinations For Egyptian Engineering Exports In 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 10:00 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the leading market for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025, amid continued growth of this vital sector in Egypt.

According to the Engineering Export Council of Egypt, under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the sector’s exports grew by 12 percent between January and August 2025, reaching US$4.187 billion compared to US$3.746 billion during the same period in 2024.

May Helmy, Executive Director of the Council, said today that targeted markets witnessed significant expansion, noting marked increases in Egypt’s engineering exports to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, as well as Arab markets, particularly the UAE.

Sherif El Sayad, Chairman of the Engineering Export Council, said the growth reflects the sector’s ability to boost its competitiveness in global markets despite international challenges. He added that current levels are the highest in the sector’s history for an eight-month period, supporting projections of exports reaching US$6 billion by the end of 2025.

