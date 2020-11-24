UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi's Department Of Culture Relaunches Emirati Talent Placement Programme

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:15 PM

Abu Dhabi's department of culture relaunches Emirati talent placement programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi has relaunched its ground-breaking programme for selecting and hiring Emirati talent into the workplace.

The programme, called Emirati Talents, was officially launched in November 2019 with a series of innovative events that engaged interested candidates in activities and challenges to assess the next generation of Emirati talent.

The first iteration of the initiative proved to be a resounding success, with 500 applicants generating new hires for DCT Abu Dhabi. The popular initiative has now been relaunched with the aim of attracting yet more high-calibre Emiratis to start their career journeys at the Department.

The latest registration period is now open, and is due to close on December 5th, with follow-up events taking place in the week of December 13th. DCT Abu Dhabi is looking to have new employees in place at the end of Q1 or the start of Q2, 2021 Applicants apply via a dedicated portal based on four job clusters (Project Management Team, Creative Team, Client Management Team, and Research & Analytics Team) after which the applicants meet with recruiters for evaluation and undergo a video Interview based on their chosen cluster.

Following this, applicants take part in virtual evaluation sessions. These sessions include case studies based on the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and presentations to the DCT Talent Acquisition team and the Executive Director of Support Services.

The successful candidates are then scheduled for interviews with hiring managers at DCT Abu Dhabi with the potential for full time roles at the Department.

"Equipping Emiratis with the professional skills and ambition to succeed in careers across the public and private sectors is a vital pillar of the UAE’s vision for national development, and an important consideration for DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategy," said Saeed Al Fazari, Acting Executive Director of the business Support Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi. "The Emirati Talents programme is a bold new strategy to attract the best and brightest UAE Nationals in the workplace. In keeping with DCT Abu Dhabi’s ambition to operate with an agile, pioneering spirit, we have gone beyond traditional recruitment to develop a digital-led interview approach that will unlock opportunities for skilled new hires across our organisation."

Potential employees identified will be placed in DCT Abu Dhabi’s new Talent Accelerator programme, a unique nine-month training programme to accelerate talent development and will serve to equip Emirati candidates for success in their careers with DCT Abu Dhabi and beyond, as well as prepare them to face any future career challenges aligning with the UAE’s Future Foresight Strategy.

Aligning with the UAE Vision 2021, DCT Abu Dhabi’s Emirati Talent programme ensures an increase in the hiring of Emirati youth talent in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 objectives to increase the efficiency and performance of government.

