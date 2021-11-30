UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi's MICE Industry To Take Centre Stage At IBTM World 2021 In Barcelona

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is set to fly the flag for the emirate’s MICE industry at IBTM World 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, which will take place from 30th November to 2nd December.

The conference is expected to attract 15,000 professionals from more than 100 countries across the three days.

With Abu Dhabi, capital city of the UAE, taking strategic steps to accelerate the growth of its MICE industry, ADCEB will use IBTM World 2021 to promote its world-class facilities, venues, research initiatives and wide network of industry associations. With the emirate open for regional and international travel for vaccinated travellers, ADCEB also aims to further the emirate’s reputation as the leading regional and global destination for MICE events.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said, "Trade exhibitions such as IBTM World 2021 are a vital tool in our business development plans, allowing us to showcase Abu Dhabi as a premier MICE industry destination while convincing event planners that our emirate is the ideal location for their events.

Our attendance also allows us to meet face-to-face with destination management companies and industry associations to champion the UAE capital as a dynamic, global business events hub. With our presence at IBTM World 2021 also coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, the event will give us an opportunity to reflect on how the business tourism industry will form a critical component in the development of the country over the next five decades."

Taking place annually for the past 30 years in Barcelona, IBTM World’s goal is to ‘to inspire the events world to deliver exceptional experiences for their customers’ by offering events that cover industry trends and insight, business connections and networking opportunities, and dialogue involving leading industry experts.

