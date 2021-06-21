UrduPoint.com
ADFD Allocates AED35m To Development Projects In Comoros

Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to finance the development projects supported by the "Mother of the Nation" programme in the Comoros.

As part of the funding, ADFD has provided AED35 million to the UAE government’s grant to the Comoros to support development projects within the Mother of the Nation programme.

Serving key sectors including education, health and agriculture sectors, the programme seeks to implement seven development projects in the major islands of the Comoros, benefiting more than 360,000 people.

The funding support of the Mother of the Nation programme in the Comoros includes AED4.5 million for a garment manufacturing unit to empower families benefiting 90,000 people, AED10 million for a student dormitory with 52 rooms serving nearly 500 students and covering an area of 2100 sqm, and AED13 million to two mother and childcare centre with a dialysis unit to provide medical care to more than 260,000 patients annually.

The programme has also allocated AED3 million towards the establishment of a dialysis centre that provides treatment to nearly 2,500 patients annually, AED1.5 million to the development of an agriculture field and livestock project that supports 1,200 families, and AED3 million to the construction of a model school that can accommodate 1,000 students to support the Island’s educational sector.

Through elevating the efficiency of public services, especially in health and education sectors, the programme aims to enhance the economic and social development of local population and provide them with improved livelihoods.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, and Dr. Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of ERC. The signing ceremony drew the participation of Khalifa Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of ADFD, among other senior officials from both sides.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Suwaidi said, "Through this agreement, we seek to support sustainable development and improve the living standards of the people of the Comoros by ensuring their access to basic services in collaboration with ERC."

He added that the projects will focus on productive projects in agricultural sector as well as on setting up medical centres and modern schools to improve educational and healthcare services. This will significantly help families in developing their skills, achieving self-sufficiency, besides boosting economic activities and creating new job opportunities across various regions of the Comoros.

Al Falahi, in turn, thanked ADFD for its key role in financing the development projects, noting that the support allows the programme to assist the Comoros government in its efforts to provide quality educational, healthcare and social services to its citizens.

"The Mother of the Nation programme heralds a new phase in ERC’s efforts to promote economic development in the Comoros in collaboration with ADFD. ERC has a strong presence in the Comoros through financing various development and humanitarian projects. These projects demonstrate the UAE’s mission to support development projects that cater to the sectors that directly affect the well-being of local population. Such initiatives reinforce ERC’s leading role in implementing projects and programmes that serve millions of people across the globe," he added.

ADFD’s development partnership with the Comoros dates back to 1979, since then ADFD has been allocated AED436 million to finance development projects that delivered a significant impact on the country’s development landscape. These projects focused on vital sectors including energy, education, healthcare, water, transportation, among others, and enabled the island nation to improve its infrastructure and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

