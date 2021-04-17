ADIHEX issues Guidelines for the Hunting Guns Sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) Every year, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) attracts major American and European manufacturers of hunting weapons.

The hunting guns sector is a major attraction at ADIHEX, the largest and one of the most prominent events of its kind in the middle East and Africa, where enthusiasts and professionals from throughout the world look forward to attending every year.

ADIHEX has always attracted very large numbers of regional and international participants. This year, the numbers of attendees are expected to increase due to the extension of the exhibition period to a full week.

Exhibitors in the hunting guns sector increased their sales during previous editions of ADIHEX by meeting with major buyers, industry leaders and marketing experts, as well as finalising agreements and partnerships with some of the most prominent local agents and dealers to market their innovative products. In addition to this, manufacturers and individual buyers were granted facilities for the first time last year.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2021) will be organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club from September 27 to October 3, 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Higher Organising Committee has issued ‘Guidelines for the Hunting Guns Sector’ for the benefit of exhibitors at ADIHEX.

It includes the guidelines issued by Abu Dhabi Police GHQ for selling hunting guns, and clearly lays out the regulations, conditions, and procedures that exhibitors must comply with.

Hunting weapons that are permitted in the exhibition include different types of hunting rifles, handguns, legacy swords and knives, hunting knives, wood and plastic archery arrows, and certain calibers of air guns.

Exhibitors must ensure that buyers hold permits issued by the licensing authorities in their home countries and by the Abu Dhabi Police, before allowing them to purchase weapons.

Brigadier Salem Hamoud Al Balushi, Chairman of the Security Organising Committee of ADIHEX 2021, said that the display of hunting weapons at the exhibition is subject to strict controls, as stated in the published regulations, conditions, and procedures. These include a strict ban on the display of live ammunition or explosives in all stands. Only demonstration models of these items are permitted, as are sectional models, which are used to demonstrate the internal mechanisms and construction of the weapons.

The richness and comprehensiveness of ADIHEX is evident in its 11 sectors: Arts and Crafts, Equestrian, Falconry, Hunting Tourism and Safari, Hunting and Camping Equipment, Hunting Guns, Promotion and Preservation of Environment and Cultural Heritage, Outdoor Leisure Vehicles and Equipment, Veterinary Products and Services, Fishing Equipment and Marine sports, and Media.