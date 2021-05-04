ADJD adopts interactive bilingual claim for Appeal Courts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has extended the scope of use of interactive bilingual claim forms to cases before the Courts of Appeal, allowing foreign litigants to easily familiarise themselves with court procedures.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Under-Secretary, said that adopting the Arabic and English appeal forms comes as the fourth phase of the bilingual claim forms project launched by the Judicial Department two years ago, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and ADJD President, to develop an advanced and world-class judicial system that supports the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's efforts to strengthen its position as an attractive destination for business and investment, with the necessary corollary work to improve the efficiency and sustainability of judicial processes, and develop provided services.

This step highlights the ADJD's leadership in the Arab region in terms of judicial development and simplification of judicial procedures for all members of society, to ensure ease of access to justice, said Al Abri.

This initiative is still unique in the region, added Al Abri who explained that Abu Dhabi courts are the only judicial structures that allow foreign litigants to receive case documents in English as a condition for proceeding with the lawsuit procedures.

In the second phase of the project, the Judicial Department has provided these claim forms to the courts of the first instance in several languages, including French, Russian, Hindi and Chinese, to eliminate any language barrier that might prevent the foreign litigant from accessing court services, Al Abri pointed out. In the third phase, he added, claim forms in English were adopted for court proceedings at the case preparation level as well as for alternative dispute resolution and for the process of appointing judicial experts.

In this fourth phase of the project, he said, the courts of appeal are being covered, by providing easy-to-use interactive forms that allow litigants to conveniently appeal decisions made by courts of the first instance, through a set of approved forms that clarify the litigation process in easy steps.

The forms provided by the Judicial Department are characterised by many features in terms of form and content, as they are presented in a sophisticated design with the adoption of infographics for the first time in a court form, in addition to the use of simple terminology and the presentation of a list of the most commonly used and common claims before the courts, based on the reality of the cases and the provision of legal texts related to the submitted claim.