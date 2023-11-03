Open Menu

ADJD Celebrates The Flag Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) joined the national celebration of Flag Day by conducting a flag-raising ceremony on top of the courts, public prosecution buildings and premises in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra, at 10:00 am today.

On this occasion, Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, said that “the involvement of the children of this nation in the simultaneous raising of the flag of the UAE on the 3rd of November every year is a testament to their solidarity, feelings of belonging to this country, loyalty to their wise leadership, and commitment, armed with genuine and noble values, to preserve the achievements and continue on the path of success, progress, prosperity and overall development under a banner flying high and proud in all fields.”

The flag of the UAE, Alabri added, “remains the symbol of our unity, dignity and pride. We raise it high in the sky to keep it glorious, armed with determination, resolve and perseverance to continue the march of our progress in all fields, and achieve leadership and distinction at regional and global levels, while adhering to national fundamentals, propagating tolerance and coexistence between members of society so that harmony and living together prevail, and consolidating the foundations of an accomplished justice, the rule of law and the defence of rights.

For his part, Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said that "on the occasion of the UAE Flag Day, we celebrate the banner of our nation, the symbol of the sovereignty of the UAE, to express how proud we are to belong to this generous nation guided by wise leaders who foresaw the future through a far-sighted vision that has brought about achievements thanks to the good efforts of its loyal children, proud of their history and glory, pushing forward the pioneering development process.”

“With the momentum attained by the UAE in various sectors and the successive achievements at the global level, we have every right to celebrate the UAE Flag Day with feelings of pride for all the progress, grandeur and leadership that our country has secured and enshrined its position and competitiveness at the regional and international levels,” Alblooshi concluded.

