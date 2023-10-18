ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) ADMO, the joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding and Monterock International Limited, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire rapidly growing luxury lifestyle group, CE LA VI.

This strategic move signifies ADMO’s accelerated efforts in building a diverse portfolio of luxury, lifestyle, F&B, and entertainment brands, significantly expanding its global lifestyle presence to the east.

Petros Stathis, Vice Chairman of ADMO, said, “This acquisition is not just a strategic move to expand globally, but a bold statement of our vision and pace to identify and invest in brands that have a distinct market presence and transform them into world leading brands. This acquisition not only expands ADMO’s global lifestyle presence to the east but also underscores our focus on building and nurturing a portfolio of world-dominating lifestyle brands.

CE LA VI, with its unique brand essence and significant presence in key global markets, is a testament to our commitment and a valuable addition to our ever-evolving portfolio.”

This acquisition aligns with the UAE’s national tourism strategy, aiming to attract 40 million hotel guests by 2031 and secure AED100 billion in tourism investments.

As ADMO’s latest deal, it underscores the venture’s commitment to scaling its platform and integrating new brands.

CE LA VI, which translates to “This is Life” in French, first opened its doors in Southeast Asia. Drawing inspiration from the region’s rich artistic heritage, the brand is deeply rooted in the artistic influences of Southeast Asia’s art, carvings, paintings, and temples.

It has expanded over the years and now has a presence in gateway cities such as Singapore, Dubai, Tokyo, and Taipei, with its unique multi-concept dining and entertainment offerings in iconic venues continuing to attract guests from across the world who seek spectacular and unforgettable experiences.

In 2022, ADMO was unveiled, aiming to curate a portfolio of premier luxury and lifestyle brands, with the acquisition of Nammos Group. Both entities remain committed to exploring global investment opportunities, with ambitions to establish a leading platform of lifestyle, luxury, hospitality, and entertainment projects.

