ADNEC Recognised As Globe’s 'Best International Venue In 2020' During London Award Ceremony

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 31st July 2021 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), owned and operated by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, part of ADQ, has been recognised as the Best International Venue in 2020 by the globally leading industry organisation, Exhibition news. The award, which was distributed in London in the United Kingdom, recognises the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre as one of the world’s pre-eminent exhibition venues.

During 2020, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre was distinguished both in holding a high level of events, alongside delivering critical support for Abu Dhabi and the UAE at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre hosted a range of specialised exhibitions, including the middle East’s leading unmanned vehicles and robotics event, UMEX and SimTEX 2020, alongside hosting the 11th Session of the World Urban Forum.

Commenting on the award, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNEC, commented: "The receipt of this award is demonstrative of the leading position of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. One of the region’s and the world’s most prominent specialised exhibition venues, the Centre delivers a suite of integrated services which enable the success of a wide range of specialised exhibitions and conferences.

"

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre was passed over to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA, and ADNEC employees collaborated closely with colleagues from the health company in transforming the Centre into a field hospital, and then subsequently a testing and vaccination hub.

ADNEC’s two other exhibition centres, the Al Ain Convention Centre and ExCeL London, were also both converted into field hospitals to support COVID-19 relief efforts in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Continuing, Al Dhaheri said: "At ADNEC, we implement a long-term investment plan across all our facilities, ensuring that they are highly flexible and meet the requirements of a diversity of users. This award is indicative of the success of our company’s strategic vision, alongside the talent of our teams who work at the highest levels of professionalism in supporting the international business tourism industry."

Since its opening, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre has won 106 awards in total.