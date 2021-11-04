ADNEC set to host numerous leading industry events in November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the emirate’s premier event venue, is gearing up to host a wide variety of world-class exhibitions, conferences and events in the UAE capital in November.

As a key leader in the business tourism industry, ADNEC’s hosting of these strategic events strengthens the reputation of Abu Dhabi as a global business tourism destination. It reflects the company's readiness to welcome visitors and exhibitors from around the world. ADNEC’s events are delivered to the highest standards, befitting the regional and international reputation of the UAE.

From 15th to 18th November, ADNEC will host the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the event is hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT) and organised by dmg events.

From 21st to 25th November, ADNEC will host HITB+ CyberWeek 2021. Organised around four pillars: Hacking, Making, Building and breaking, the event will see a curated selection of invited speakers and subject matter experts chosen by the HITB Call for papers review board convene.

The event deals with the bleeding edge of computer security research. It aims to showcase previously unpublished exploits, attacks and defence methods and combines a mix of highly-technical 60-minute presentations coupled with more extended hands-on labs.

The ViV MEA Exhibition, the international trade show from feed to food for the middle East and Africa, will take place from 23rd to 25th November. The 3rd edition sees an enriched conference programme covering dairy, fish, poultry, eggs, cattle, calves, goats, and camels. A key business platform, VIV MEA 2021 will offer more products and trade opportunities to the MENA region professionals.

On 23rd and 24th November, ADNEC will also hold the Global Forum in Innovation in Agriculture (GIFA), held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). GFIA is the region’s largest exhibition and conference dealing with innovations in sustainable agriculture across all types of food production. GFIA will see progressive food producers, policymakers and investors find innovations that can increase productivity, improve yields, combat pests, increase profits, save water and overcome the challenges of climate change.