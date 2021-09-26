ADNIC contributes AED3 million to Ma’an Social Investment Fund

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) has contributed AED3 million to the Social Investment Fund, administered by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, to support the Abu Dhabi community in addressing its most pressing social challenges.

ADNIC’s contribution will help finance further social impact programmes and be used towards tackling key social causes such as health, employment, education, family and community and the environment, helping build a thriving third sector in Abu Dhabi and creating a lasting impact for people.

These priorities have been identified by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi with the Fund being Abu Dhabi’s official Government channel to receive contributions from the public and private sectors and civil society.

Launched in 2020, the Fund is a key pillar of Ma’an’s work in driving social innovation with all contributions invested into providing sustainable funding that supports social challenges and needs. It is also part of the Authority’s on-going efforts to bring together the government, the private sector and civil society to solve key social challenges and contribute to the development of strong, active, inclusive and collaborative communities.

Ahmad Idris, CEO of ADNIC, said, "Cooperation is one of the key components of the Abu Dhabi and UAE community when it comes to addressing social challenges. Supporting social initiatives is one of our country’s long-standing values and we are continuously prioritising community work at ADNIC.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an, commented, "I would like to express my deep gratitude to Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company for their generous contribution towards the Social Investment Fund which will go a long way in making a meaningful difference to people that need our support to thrive."

ADNIC has supported more than five initiatives since the start of the year, alongside its ongoing partnerships with organisations across the UAE including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. The company also launched its wellness programme for employees to help support their mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.