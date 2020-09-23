UrduPoint.com
ADNOC Distribution Opens Three New Service Stations In Dubai

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s leading fuel and convenience retailer, has opened three new service stations in Dubai, at Jafaliya, Nad Al Sheba, and Studio City.

Customers can refuel, refresh at the ADNOC Oasis convenience store, as well as avail a range of car services including car was and lube change.

In addition, every transaction earns points with ADNOC Rewards, which can be redeemed for a range of products, offers and discounts through the ADNOC Distribution app.

The new stations bring ADNOC Distribution’s total to 17 in the Emirate, and more than 400 stations through the UAE. The company plans to have a total of 25-30 in Dubai before the end of the year.

