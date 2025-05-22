ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), highlighted the company’s strategic role in advancing industrial excellence and empowering national capabilities, in line with the UAE’s vision for economic diversification.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the "Make it in the Emirates" forum, Al Masabi expressed pride in ADNOC L&S’ inaugural participation in this leading national platform. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing and fostering industrial innovation across the UAE.

He revealed that ADNOC L&S has commissioned the construction of 31 vessels within the country. A move that has created over 300 jobs and significantly bolstered the UAE’s industrial base. These vessels are currently deployed in transporting personnel, cargo, and providing offshore logistics support—underscoring the company’s vital contribution to enhancing local production and operational resilience.

He noted that in 2024 alone, the company contributed approximately AED1 billion in in-country value to the national economy, reaffirming its ongoing collaboration with local and Federal entities to strengthen domestic manufacturing and industrial growth.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi emphasised that ADNOC L&S' contribution goes beyond economic growth—it also encompasses the integration of cutting-edge technologies and AI. He highlighted the company’s leadership in this area through the implementation of the AI-powered SMARTi system.

Developed in collaboration with AIQ, the joint venture between ADNOC and G42, the SMARTi system enables real-time monitoring, detection, and reporting of high-risk scenarios. It has proven highly effective in enhancing performance across health, safety, and environmental domains.

Al Masabi also highlighted the company’s investment in advanced remote-control forklift technology, noting that the software was developed and integrated by the Sinaha Technology directly onto ADNOC L&S equipment—demonstrating a successful collaboration in local innovation and smart industrial solutions.

He added that ADNOC L&S’ fleet includes vessels built locally, such as oil spill response vessels. These are critical assets in safeguarding the marine environment and ensuring operational safety.

He highlighted that ADNOC Logistics & Services’ collaboration with local shipbuilding companies stands as a strong testament to its commitment to advancing national industry and supporting domestic production. Partnerships with esteemed UAE-based firms such as Al Manzel Marine, Al Bawardi Damen, Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Grandweld, and Premier Marine Engineering Services reflect the company’s strategic focus on modernising maritime infrastructure and strengthening local operational capabilities.

Al Masabi highlighted that ADNOC L&S showcase of REGENT’s innovative wing-in-ground effect seaglider at the "Make it in the Emirates" forum was a strategic move aimed at promoting its future local manufacturing. He described the seaglider as a cutting-edge hybrid vehicle that merges the capabilities of both a ship and an aircraft. Designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions, it represents a forward-looking solution to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of maritime transportation.

Regarding workforce development, Al Masabi emphasised that ADNOC Logistics & Services’ "People First" strategy reflects the company’s deep commitment to nurturing a diverse and highly skilled talent pool. He noted that the company employs over 11,000 professionals, including more than 3,200 seafarers.

He added that ADNOC L&S continues to empower Emirati talent and train the next generation of maritime professionals and industry leaders through hands-on, onboard training programmes.

In 2024 alone, more than 136 trainees from 15 different nationalities participated in these programmes, with women representing nearly one-fifth of the cohort. Al Masabi reaffirmed the company’s ongoing efforts to increase female representation and support the emergence of a new generation of women in maritime careers.