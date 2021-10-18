UrduPoint.com

ADP Inaugurates New Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centre In Al Dhafra

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), in collaboration with Emirates Transport, has inaugurated a new heavy vehicle inspection centre in Ghiathi, Al Dhafra Region, as part of its efforts to streamline its services and provide customers with easier access to services.

Colonel Muhammad Al Buraik Al Amri, Director of the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Directorate, Central Operations Sector, ADP, said the new centre offers all services related to heavy vehicle inspection and curtails the movement of heavy vehicles on roads. This will subsequently reduce traffic jams and improve the services provided to customers.

Fadel Atallah, Director of the Technical Services for Individuals Sector at Emirates Transport, lauded the cooperation of the ADP, noting the new centre in Ghiathi is the third to be inaugurated in Abu Dhabi in less than a month.

The centre will serve the city and neighbouring areas in Al Dhafra Region, with a capacity of 70 to 120 heavy vehicles per day, he added.

The centre provides a wide range of services, including vehicle inspections, registration and renewal, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) standards inspections, equipment inspections, among other services.

