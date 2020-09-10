Advisor to President of Guinea joins Muslim Council of Elders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has announced its newest member, Dr. Koutoub Moustapha Sano, advisor and Minister in the office of the President of Guinea.

Dr. Sano is considered one of the staunchest opponents of religious extremism as well as being a strong proponent of tolerance and coexistence in his native Guinea, a nation well-known for its religious and cultural diversity. He is also one of the most influential scholars in West Africa and in South East Asia, where he earned a PhD in Law from the International Islamic University in Malaysia in 1998.

Dr. Sano received his Bachelor’s degree from King Saud University in Saudi Arabia as well as a Master’s degree in Comparative Jurisprudence from the same institution.

He also holds a second PhD in Islamic Finance from Zaitouna University in Tunisia. He was also given the title of "Dato" by the Sultan of Pahang in 2007, for his services to the people of Malaysia.

His career includes being the former Secretary-General (Minister) of Religious Affairs in his native Guinea from 2009 until 2011 before becoming Minister of International Cooperation and African Integration from 2011 until 2016.

The inclusion of Dr. Koutoub Sano to the Muslim Council Elders comes as part of the Council’s efforts to include the most prominent scholars, experts and personalities of the Muslim world and to benefit from their expertise to achieve peace and harmony for Muslim communities around the world.