UrduPoint.com

ADX Signs Agreement With Astana International Exchange To Enhance Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exchange to enhance cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Astana International Exchange (AIX) for the inclusion of AIX as the fourth member of the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub.

Other members of Tabadul include Bahrain Bourse (BHB) and Muscat Securities Market (MSX).

ADX launched Tabadul Hub in July 2022 as the first digital exchange centre in the region. Tabadul is based on the mutual market access model. It provides a digital exchange network for trading between member exchanges at the regional and global levels. Tabadul aims to improve cooperation and increase liquidity in the participating markets, by enabling trading across the markets.

The Agreement will enable remote access for the exchanges’ respective brokerage companies through Tabadul, solidifying their commitment to expand bilateral relations and enhance cooperation.

Tabadul will allow investments across ADX and AIX, as well as enable investors to trade directly through licensed brokers in both markets, as is currently the case with the other exchange members of Tabadul.

The launch follows both exchanges’ earlier strategic partnership to implement the collaboration plans outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding, which they signed in October 2021.

With AIX now joining the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub, the scope and capabilities of the platform will be further expanded, offering a seamless and efficient trading experience for investors.

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, ADX, said, “The signing of this agreement with AIX reaffirms ADX’s commitment to establishing a regional and global network for knowledge and information sharing through Tabadul, which is intended to bolster liquidity and mutual long-term economic growth with our partners.

Our partnership with AIX reinforces our commitment to driving market connectivity and transforming trading. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and we are determined to enhance market efficiency, and foster economic growth on a global scale.”

Assel Mukazhanova, Acting Chief Executive Officer, AIX, stated, “One of the strategic goals of the AIX is to facilitate the incorporation of international expertise and the international stock market culture to Kazakhstan and bring offshore investors to the market. In turn, it shall also open up new opportunities for the Kazakhstani investors and broaden the range of instruments available to the market participants: retail investors will be able to trade directly through the licensed brokerage houses in both markets. The trading network between ADX and AIX fits well with the AIX targets and shall add to expanding the boundaries between the KZ and GCC markets.”

Tabadul platform will be accessible to investors who have registered with eligible local brokers, provided that they meet all the requirements set by their local exchanges.

Securities on Tabadul will be traded in the local Currency of the respective exchange, and in some cases in the specified currency of traded asset, with no minimum amount required for orders.

Related Topics

Exchange Salem Astana Bahrain Kazakhstan Hub Muscat Securities Market Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange July October Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing c ..

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing convenes on sidelines of MENAFA ..

8 minutes ago
 Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

14 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case ..

SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case, review order Act

18 minutes ago
 UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in adm ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in admin-fin sci

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.