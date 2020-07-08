UrduPoint.com
ADX Transfers Its Ras Al Khaimah And Fujairah Branches To Sharjah, Al Dhafra Branch To Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

ADX transfers its Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah branches to Sharjah, Al Dhafra branch to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, has announced today the transfer of its Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah branch offices to its Sharjah branch and the transfer of its Al Dhafra Region branch office to Abu Dhabi.

The move is in line with ADX's business development strategy, which is designed to facilitate digital acceleration and provide smart services in an effort to be more customer centric and create a smarter environment for investing. It is also in response to a significant shift in consumer behaviour, away from branches and towards integrated services’ digital platforms which remove the need for visits to the branches.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalifa Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said, "ADX's decision to simplify its branch network is based on an urgent need to enhance our customer centric-approach and consolidate a unified digital service platform for investors.

In addition to strengthening our business model and making us more competitive, the move is also in alignment with our "Shaping the 20s" strategy which focuses on delivering business development through a range of initiatives, most notably digital acceleration. All of these initiatives are designed to enhance global operational efficiency and demonstrate our recognised competitive attributes."

He emphasised that the trading environment is changing and ADX needs to adapt its operational mode, to sustain long term business development and maintain its high levels of customer satisfaction.

