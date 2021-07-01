UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED 4.5 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:15 PM

AED 4.5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) A total of 2,020 real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED 4.5 billion in total during the week ending 01 July 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 119 plots were sold for AED 845.1 million, 1,321 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.25 billion.

It noted that the top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 125 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 57 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 125 million in Marsa Dubai in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 20 sales transactions worth AED 61.

81 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 14 sales transactions worth AED 139.68 million, and Jumeirah First with 14 sales transactions worth AED 106 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 298 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 264 million in Al Merkadh, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 233 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Goze Fourth, mortgaged for AED 139 million.

124 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 230 million.

Related Topics

Dubai Palm Jumeirah Rashid UAE Dirham July Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

23 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

38 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

38 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.