AED 4.5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) A total of 2,020 real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED 4.5 billion in total during the week ending 01 July 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 119 plots were sold for AED 845.1 million, 1,321 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.25 billion.

It noted that the top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 125 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 57 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 125 million in Marsa Dubai in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 20 sales transactions worth AED 61.

81 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 14 sales transactions worth AED 139.68 million, and Jumeirah First with 14 sales transactions worth AED 106 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 298 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 264 million in Al Merkadh, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 233 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Goze Fourth, mortgaged for AED 139 million.

124 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 230 million.