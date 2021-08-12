UrduPoint.com

AED 4.7 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:45 PM

AED 4.7 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) A total of 1,188 real estate and property transactions were valued at 4.7 billion in total during the week ending 11 August 2021, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The weekly DLD report said 116 plots were sold for AED 654 million, 1,072 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.28 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED 56 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 30.62 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED 56 million in Island 2 in third place.

Nad Al Shiba Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 21 sales transactions worth AED 59.

14 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 19 sales transactions worth AED 56.38 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 15 sales transactions worth AED 218 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 279 million in Marsa Dubai, a villa was second in the list sold for AED 228 million in Wadi Al Safa 5, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 164 million in Um Suqaim Third.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Hebiah First, mortgaged for AED 333 million.

47 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 107 million.

