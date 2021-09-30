UrduPoint.com

AED6 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) Dubai has recorded 1,592 real estate and properties transactions at the value of AED6 billion in total during the week ending 30th September 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 73 plots were sold for AED350.29 million, 1,080 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.74 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED59.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED32.86 million in Al Qusais First, and a land sold for AED59.5 million in Al Thanayah Fourth in third place.

Al Yufrah 3 recorded the most transactions for this week by 17 sales transactions worth AED15.

66 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 10 sales transactions worth AED28.02 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 9 sales transactions worth AED18 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED373 million in Marsa Dubai, a villa was second in the list sold for AED264 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED257 million in Wadi Al Safa 5.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED2 billion, with the highest being a land in Me'Aisem First, mortgaged for AED205 million.

71 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED1 billion.

