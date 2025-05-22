AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw Set For May 29
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 01:16 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced today that the official AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Draw will take place on Thursday, 29th May, at 3 pm local time in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at the AFC House.
A total of 44 teams will be sorted into 11 groups to do battle for the Qualifiers, which will take place between 1st and 9th September 2025.
Fifteen berths are up for grabs at the seventh edition of the tournament, which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time and is set to be played in January 2026.
Champions in 2022, Saudi Arabia, have automatically qualified as hosts and will be joined by the 11 group winners from the Qualifiers, as well as the overall four best-ranked runners-up.
Each Qualifiers group will be contested in a centralised league format and with teams to be seeded into five pots based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the previous three editions of the Finals.
At the start of the draw, the teams that will serve as centralised hosts will be separately allocated to a Hosts Pot to ensure they are drawn into different groups.
The Hosts Pot includes: United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Qatar, Thailand, Jordan, Tajikistan, Indonesia, China, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Kyrgyzstan.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20 ..
AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29
UAE preparatory Hajj mission departs for Saudi Arabia
SGCA dedicates 2 categories to excellence in smart communication
More Stories From Middle East
-
Modon unveils 'Muheira' first Modon freehold residential towers on Reem Island15 seconds ago
-
Dubai Financial Services Authority launches 2025 Graduate Programme19 seconds ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on National Day24 seconds ago
-
Kuwait crude oil up $1.04 Wednesday to $66.40 pb31 seconds ago
-
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha35 seconds ago
-
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies58 seconds ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai1 minute ago
-
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition1 minute ago
-
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocean Region at Annual I ..2 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20242 minutes ago