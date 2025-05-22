UAE preparatory Hajj mission departs for Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The UAE preparatory Hajj mission has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to receive the first groups of pilgrims and prepare for the arrival of the official Hajj delegation.

The mission, which includes representatives from various UAE government entities, is working in coordination to ensure smooth services and a comfortable pilgrimage experience for UAE pilgrims.

Upon arrival, the team began operations at the main headquarters in Makkah, overseeing administrative, medical, and logistical preparations.

The mission inspected facilities in Mina and Arafat designated for UAE pilgrims, ensuring they meet the standards set by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.