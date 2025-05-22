Open Menu

Ahmed Bin Saeed Attends Graduation Of 300 Students From RIT-Dubai

Published May 22, 2025

Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), the Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai (RIT Dubai) celebrated its 14th graduation ceremony, awarding degrees to more than 300 students across 15 bachelor’s and master’s programmes.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed affirmed that the university represents a distinguished model of integration between educational institutions and economic zones, supporting Dubai’s knowledge-based economy. He noted that the graduates are the foundation of a future marked by excellence and global leadership, and that investing in national talent is key to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the board of Directors of RIT Dubai, stated that RIT Dubai has become one of the leading educational institutions supporting Dubai’s economic and social vision.

He highlighted the university’s high-quality academic programmes that align with market needs and promote innovation and knowledge, emphasizing its role as a comprehensive educational system for developing talent and fostering excellence.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, stressed that the university serves as a key pillar in building an integrated economic and knowledge ecosystem by preparing a new generation of leaders and innovators in fields aligned with the emirate’s priorities, such as digital transformation, smart energy, and sustainable cities.

Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, said, “We are planning to launch new academic programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, integrative design, health informatics, health management, advertising, and public relations, in response to evolving market demands. This underscores our continued commitment to academic innovation, as we strive to ensure that every RIT Dubai graduate serves as an ambassador of excellence, knowledge, and a sustainable future."

Since its establishment in 2010, RIT Dubai has graduated more than 2,100 students across its bachelor’s, master’s, and diploma programmes.

