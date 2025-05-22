SGCA dedicates 2 categories to excellence in smart communication

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), presented by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has dedicated two categories in its 12th edition this year, namely - the University Challenge and the AI Skills Camp (AISC).

The move aims to recognise creative competition in smart communication and promote technological and digital innovations in government communication.

The University Challenge category involves a three-day creative competition in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), inviting students from universities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to showcase innovative communication projects.

The AISC, to be held in partnership with the Rubu' Qarn Life Skills Centre in Sharjah, seeks to foster a creative environment to impart and boost practical skills in artificial intelligence, focusing on the production and management of government and media content using smart technologies.

Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, reaffirmed the SGCA’s objective and keenness to support creative competition in smart communication, rewarding excellence and outstanding achievements in digital communication and effectively utilising modern technologies in interactive public engagement.

This aligns with rapid technological advancements that have become a cornerstone of government communication processes, she added.

The SGMB Director noted that the two categories recognise and encourage university students to innovate and support constructive ideas and strategies, contributing to the effective and enhanced quality of government communication. Such categories expand the award’s scope and reach, enabling broader participation to serve the vital government communication sector at the national, regional, and global levels.

The 12th edition of the SGCA boasts 23 categories across strategic sectors, including government entities, international organisations, the private sector, individual awards, the “Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication” award, jury awards, and partner awards.

The award is open for submissions across all its categories until 24th July. Winners will be announced and awarded during the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on September.

All details, terms and conditions, criteria, and submission methods for each category are available on the award’s official website.

