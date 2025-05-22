Modon Unveils 'Muheira' First Modon Freehold Residential Towers On Reem Island
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 01:18 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Modon, the Abu Dhabi-based holding company, has announced the launch of Muheira – a landmark residential community offering exclusive freehold apartments on Al Reem Island.
Situated close to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Muheira features two residential towers, boasting a collection of 475 one- to three-bedroom apartments.
The homes will offer residents convenient access to Reem Island’s outdoor recreational areas, sports amenities, modern healthcare facilities, top-tier educational institutions, and a range of retail outlets.
Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon Holding, said, “The launch of Muheira is aligned with our vision to develop vibrant, future-ready communities that embody the highest standards of living.
We are committed to adding sustainable value, creating destinations that enhance residents’ overall well-being and lifestyle.”
Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, stated, “Muheira is a central part of our strategy to cultivate exceptional urban communities that meet the evolving expectations of both residents and investors. Through meticulous planning and contemporary design, we have curated a living experience that reflects next-generation architecture and a full suite of modern lifestyle facilities.”
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20 ..
AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29
UAE preparatory Hajj mission departs for Saudi Arabia
SGCA dedicates 2 categories to excellence in smart communication
More Stories From Middle East
-
Modon unveils 'Muheira' first Modon freehold residential towers on Reem Island1 minute ago
-
Dubai Financial Services Authority launches 2025 Graduate Programme1 minute ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on National Day1 minute ago
-
Kuwait crude oil up $1.04 Wednesday to $66.40 pb2 minutes ago
-
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha2 minutes ago
-
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies2 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai2 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition2 minutes ago
-
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocean Region at Annual I ..3 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia3 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores3 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20244 minutes ago