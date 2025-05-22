Open Menu

Modon Unveils 'Muheira' First Modon Freehold Residential Towers On Reem Island

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 01:18 PM

Modon unveils 'Muheira' first Modon freehold residential towers on Reem Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Modon, the Abu Dhabi-based holding company, has announced the launch of Muheira – a landmark residential community offering exclusive freehold apartments on Al Reem Island.

Situated close to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Muheira features two residential towers, boasting a collection of 475 one- to three-bedroom apartments.

The homes will offer residents convenient access to Reem Island’s outdoor recreational areas, sports amenities, modern healthcare facilities, top-tier educational institutions, and a range of retail outlets.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon Holding, said, “The launch of Muheira is aligned with our vision to develop vibrant, future-ready communities that embody the highest standards of living.

We are committed to adding sustainable value, creating destinations that enhance residents’ overall well-being and lifestyle.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, stated, “Muheira is a central part of our strategy to cultivate exceptional urban communities that meet the evolving expectations of both residents and investors. Through meticulous planning and contemporary design, we have curated a living experience that reflects next-generation architecture and a full suite of modern lifestyle facilities.”

