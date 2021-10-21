Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel

(@FahadShabbir)

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today opened Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel.

His Highness was accompanied at the opening by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs. The landmark project is the latest addition to Dubai Holding’s diverse entertainment portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed emphasised Dubai's continued commitment to developing the emirate’s offerings as a tourism and lifestyle destination and enriching the quality of life of people who live in Dubai. The unique experiences offered to visitors by the attraction, located in the heart of the lifestyle island destination Bluewaters, reflect the emirate’s aspiration to achieve the highest excellence in all sectors and spheres of life, he added.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed was welcomed by Amit Kaushal, Dubai Holding Chief Executive Officer, and key senior representatives from the Group. During the opening, which was also attended by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, H.H. was briefed on the key features of the new entertainment destination.

He also watched a short film documenting various phases of the construction of the observation wheel, which took nine million man-hours to build.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed was introduced to the observation cabins of Ain Dubai, which provide visitors the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai, over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have the capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once. One complete rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.

Ain Dubai’s key components were assembled using two of the world's largest cranes, and the structure used 11,200 tonnes of steel in its construction, 33 percent more than the amount used to build the Eiffel Tower.

The landmark entertainment venue delivers extraordinary and customisable one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion. A marvel of engineering, over 10 key countries came together in the making of Ain Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed was also briefed on the hall designated to receive VIPs, and the souvenirs area attached to Ain Dubai that serves tourists and visitors.

At the end of his visit, His Highness took a commemorative photo with the Dubai Holding team behind the development of the project.

Ain Dubai has quickly become recognised as one of the middle East’s most remarkable landmarks which has elevated the aesthetic of Dubai’s skyline. The opening of the attraction supports Dubai’s long-term strategic vision to strengthen its global position as a key tourism hub and builds on its reputation as a leader in the global leisure and entertainment landscape.

The attraction joins Dubai Holding’s extensive entertainment portfolio, which includes Dubai Parks and Resorts, Global Village, Coca-Cola Arena, Roxy Cinemas, leading waterparks and much more. Ain Dubai sits at the heart of the unique, must-visit lifestyle destination, Bluewaters, where the charm and exclusivity of island living meets the exuberance of a sophisticated urban lifestyle.

Bluewaters boasts a comprehensive offering spanning hospitality, lifestyle, residential, and leisure and entertainment, including the world-renowned Madame Tussauds Dubai as well as the very first Caesars Palace in the region.

Ain Dubai is welcoming the world with spectacular family entertainment and performances including a breathtaking light and drone show with fireworks at Ain Dubai Plaza over a two-day celebration.