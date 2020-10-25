Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Smart Police Station at Dubai Airport Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority, DAFZA, recently witnessed the inauguration of the Dubai Police Smart Police Station, SPS, at the DAFZA Square business Centre, in the presence of Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, and Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director-General of DAFZA.

Lt. General Al Marri noted that the Dubai Police is keen to realise the vision of Dubai’s leadership to expand its "Smart Police Station Project," which has proved successful in offering unmanned services to a wide range of customers.

"Today, we are inaugurating this advanced facility in response to the directives of our leadership to make Dubai the smartest and most forward-looking city, through providing unique and advanced policing services to our community members," he said.

Al Marri added that the station’s inauguration is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Government to develop and regulate artificial intelligence, AI, technology tools, to improve its performance and create a conducive and creative environment to ensure high productivity.

"The newly inaugurated station at DAFZA is the thirteenth smart police station across the emirate, and is people of determination friendly.

It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to offer 27 key services in seven different languages, such as reporting crimes and paying traffic fines, as well as a further 33 community-based services," Al Marri added.

Al Zarooni stressed the importance of the strategic relationship between DAFZA and the Dubai Police in maintaining a safe and secure environment, which will ensure that Dubai becomes the safest and happiest city in the world.

"The SPS at DAFZA Square is in line with authority’s efforts to consistently improve its customer services to the zone’s visitors and answer their enquires, through utilising the latest and most innovative technologies," Al Zarooni said.

Al Zarooni also praised the efforts of the Dubai Police in using the latest technologies to provide convenient and state-of-the-art services to the community.

The smart stations have attracted international delegations from policing agencies, as well as celebrities and VIPs, to experience a pioneering and unique policing project and learn about best practices in providing the finest services from the Dubai Police.