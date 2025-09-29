Aid Foresight Programme strengthens UAE’s role as bridge in global cooperation: Expert

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) A senior expert has praised the UAE’s Aid Foresight Programme, launched on Monday in Abu Dhabi under the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council (IHPC) at the UAE Presidential Court, describing it as a vital step in preparing those who lead the country’s aid delivery efforts.

He stressed that the programme equips the UAE to strengthen its role as a bridge between regions, promoting resilience, long-term partnerships, and innovative models of international cooperation.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the launch, Bart Fonteyne, Senior Advisor for Development and Humanitarian Aid, said the initiative comes at a time of significant geopolitical shifts. “The consensus established after the fall of the Berlin Wall is slowly dissolving, making the world more unpredictable,” he noted.

The Aid Foresight Programme aligns the UAE’s commitment to shaping the future of global foreign aid with cutting-edge knowledge on humanitarianism. It offers masterclasses by leading international experts to equip the country’s humanitarian leadership with up-to-date insights into the evolving aid landscape.

Bart explained that the programme centres on understanding global shifts and their impact on humanitarianism and cooperation; establishing a foundation that examines diplomatic approaches and power dynamics; and exploring future scenarios where multiple possibilities remain open.

He emphasised that the programme focuses on different diplomatic styles and the use of soft and hard power in shaping cooperation models to equip those leading the UAE’s aid efforts with the knowledge and foresight needed to address tomorrow’s challenges.

Bart explained that humanitarian crises are often addressed too late, whereas the UAE seeks to make responses more proactive by linking them to development and building resilience. Long-term, win–win partnerships with countries, he added, can help prevent crises and enhance resilience against future shocks, reflecting the UAE’s approach to anticipate, prepare, and adapt.

He further noted that the UAE has undergone a remarkable transformation while preserving its culture and values, embracing innovation, and opening to other cultures. This, he said, positions the country as a constructive player in easing global tensions and fostering cooperation.

Beyond geopolitics, Bart underlined that one of the greatest obstacles remains “attitude”, explaining, “Aid must no longer be seen as a one-way model. Less developed countries should not feel like ‘projects’; they must be treated as partners. They bring valuable knowledge, culture, and expertise, which should be recognised.”

He stressed that development must be holistic, encompassing both economic and social dimensions. By building strong economies, countries can sustain their own social systems, with true partnerships creating win–win situations and mutual learning.

“By conceptualising these models, countries can adapt to different contexts and scenarios, providing a flexible foundation for cooperation and effective responses to future challenges,” Bart added.

Bart observed that the UAE is uniquely positioned to act as a bridge-builder thanks to its capital, pragmatism, and innovation. “The country offers pragmatic and sustainable solutions in the field of green transition, which requires both financing and social development.”