Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 29 September 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 29th September 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 184.00 PKR 189.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 746.40 PKR 753.90 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 378.50 PKR 383.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.00 PKR 211.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.47 PKR 39.87 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 44.15 PKR 44.75 PKR
Euro (EUR) 333.50 PKR 334.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.22 PKR 36.57 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.12 PKR 3.21 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.86 PKR 1.96 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 913.35 PKR 922.35 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 67.10 PKR 67.70 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 164.70 PKR 166.70 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 28.37 PKR 28.67 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 731.05 PKR 738.55 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.22 PKR 77.92 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.20 PKR 75.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 216.00 PKR 221.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.99 PKR 30.29 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 355.02 PKR 357.77 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.73 PKR 8.88 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.35 PKR 282.40 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.00 PKR 78.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

38 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

49 minutes ago
 UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exp ..

UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025

11 hours ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s org ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence

11 hours ago
 Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery M ..

Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speaker ..

UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa

12 hours ago
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science Inte ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025

12 hours ago
 11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress ..

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China

13 hours ago
 Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates ..

Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition

13 hours ago
 UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Av ..

UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award

14 hours ago
 India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakista ..

India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi cha ..

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business