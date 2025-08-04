Open Menu

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Increases Flight Frequency To Baku, Tbilisi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi increases flight frequency to Baku, Tbilisi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has increased the number of flights to Baku in Azerbaijan and Tbilisi in Georgia, offering more travel options for customers and supporting the growing demand for affordable and direct travel between the UAE’s capital and these popular leisure destinations.

The airline now operates non-stop flights between Zayed International Airport and Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport with a frequency of six weekly flights. The new schedule now includes flights every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, providing more flexibility for travellers exploring the vibrant city.

Starting August 7th, flights to Tbilisi International Airport will also increase to eight weekly flights, with double daily service on Thursdays, further enhancing seamless connectivity between Abu Dhabi and the Georgian capital.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “The increased frequencies to both Baku and Tbilisi reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthening our regional network while delivering greater convenience, flexibility, and value to our customers. These two vibrant cities remain popular among UAE residents and visitors alike. The enhanced schedules will not only reinforce travel and tourism ties but also offer a more seamless and accessible travel experience”.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to expand its growing route network from the UAE capital. The airline recently launched new routes to Almaty in Kazakhstan and Yerevan in Armenia, further reinforcing its presence in high-demand leisure and cultural destinations across the region.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Yerevan Baku Armenia Tbilisi Almaty Azerbaijan Georgia Kazakhstan August Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

8 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

10 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

10 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

10 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

11 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

11 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East