Air Arabia Abu Dhabi increases flight frequency to Baku, Tbilisi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has increased the number of flights to Baku in Azerbaijan and Tbilisi in Georgia, offering more travel options for customers and supporting the growing demand for affordable and direct travel between the UAE’s capital and these popular leisure destinations.

The airline now operates non-stop flights between Zayed International Airport and Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport with a frequency of six weekly flights. The new schedule now includes flights every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, providing more flexibility for travellers exploring the vibrant city.

Starting August 7th, flights to Tbilisi International Airport will also increase to eight weekly flights, with double daily service on Thursdays, further enhancing seamless connectivity between Abu Dhabi and the Georgian capital.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “The increased frequencies to both Baku and Tbilisi reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthening our regional network while delivering greater convenience, flexibility, and value to our customers. These two vibrant cities remain popular among UAE residents and visitors alike. The enhanced schedules will not only reinforce travel and tourism ties but also offer a more seamless and accessible travel experience”.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to expand its growing route network from the UAE capital. The airline recently launched new routes to Almaty in Kazakhstan and Yerevan in Armenia, further reinforcing its presence in high-demand leisure and cultural destinations across the region.