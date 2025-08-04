(@Abdulla99267510)

BANGALORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) A local court in Karnataka on Monday sentenced former Member of Parliament P. R. Rewanna to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a domestic worker. The ruling comes after months of legal proceedings and media attention surrounding the case.

Rewanna, 34, is the grandson of former Indian Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and is affiliated with the Janata Dal (Secular) party, a current ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His conviction is seen as a landmark decision, given his high-profile political background.

The charges against Rewanna first emerged in 2023 when explicit videos of him were circulated widely on social media. Despite initially rejecting the accusations, the former MP was found guilty by the court, leading to his emotional appeal for a lighter sentence.

He expressed regret and pleaded for leniency, but the court upheld its decision for a life sentence.

The reports showed that it is extremely rare in India for a person from such a powerful political family to be convicted of a crime of this nature, making the case even more significant.

In 2024, following the public release of the videos, Rewanna fled the country using a diplomatic passport, eventually seeking refuge in Germany. However, upon his return to India, he was arrested. His office at the time claimed the videos were fabricated in an attempt to discredit him.

Currently, Rewanna faces two additional rape charges and one sexual harassment case. He has denied all accusations, continuing to maintain his innocence.