Former Indian PM's Grandson Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Domestic Worker
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2025 | 04:08 PM
Rewanna, 34, is grandson of former Indian Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and is affiliated with Janata Dal (Secular) party, a current ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
BANGALORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) A local court in Karnataka on Monday sentenced former Member of Parliament P. R. Rewanna to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a domestic worker. The ruling comes after months of legal proceedings and media attention surrounding the case.
Rewanna, 34, is the grandson of former Indian Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and is affiliated with the Janata Dal (Secular) party, a current ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His conviction is seen as a landmark decision, given his high-profile political background.
The charges against Rewanna first emerged in 2023 when explicit videos of him were circulated widely on social media. Despite initially rejecting the accusations, the former MP was found guilty by the court, leading to his emotional appeal for a lighter sentence.
He expressed regret and pleaded for leniency, but the court upheld its decision for a life sentence.
The reports showed that it is extremely rare in India for a person from such a powerful political family to be convicted of a crime of this nature, making the case even more significant.
In 2024, following the public release of the videos, Rewanna fled the country using a diplomatic passport, eventually seeking refuge in Germany. However, upon his return to India, he was arrested. His office at the time claimed the videos were fabricated in an attempt to discredit him.
Currently, Rewanna faces two additional rape charges and one sexual harassment case. He has denied all accusations, continuing to maintain his innocence.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
More Stories From World
-
Hundreds of ex-Israeli security officials urge Trump to help end Gaza war; UN backs call9 hours ago
-
Pakistan's chemical exports to China surge by 201% in H1 202513 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China discuss aligning nuclear energy, space research cooperation with development goals17 hours ago
-
Former Indian PM's grandson sentenced to life imprisonment for raping domestic worker18 hours ago
-
Kashmiris protest India's 'settler colonialism' in Kashmir at New York's Times Square21 hours ago
-
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound21 hours ago
-
UN releases proposals for streamlining of tasks as part of major reform agenda; Pakistan backs1 day ago
-
Sino-Pak strategic cooperation plays crucial role in maintaining peace, stability in South Asia2 days ago
-
Gaza starving: lives at stake, immediate aid needed: UN2 days ago
-
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF2 days ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy, humid weather3 days ago
-
Iranian president pays respects at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal3 days ago