Punjab Govt Plans To Cut Lahore Orange Line Train Costs Through Solar Power
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2025 | 04:02 PM
Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar announces that move aims to save millions of rupees in monthly electricity subsidies
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) In a major step towards reducing operational expenses, the Punjab government on Monday decided to shift the Orange Line Metro Train’s allied infrastructure to solar energy.
Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar announced that the move aims to save millions of rupees in monthly electricity subsidies. He added that the government currently spends billions of rupees annually to subsidize the Orange Line operations.
According to officials from the Transport Department, the Orange Line incurs a monthly electricity bill of approximately Rs 1.
9 billion. To reduce this financial burden, electricity for the train’s allied structures will be supplied from a dedicated solar power plant.
The initiative is expected to play a vital role in making the mass transit system more financially sustainable while also promoting clean energy solutions in the province.
Meanwhile, the Federal government has also started accepting applications for Hajj, lifting previous restrictions on repeat pilgrimages and upper age limits.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 202522 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 20251 hour ago
-
Commerce Minister, Polyester staple fiber industry discuss mounting Challenges, tariff issues11 hours ago
-
6 development schemes worth Rs. 52.588b approved13 hours ago
-
SECP issues draft amendments to Research Analyst Regulations, 201513 hours ago
-
Lt. Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Appointed as New WAPDA Chairman14 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh to boost trade, energy cooperation, industrial linkage16 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement to open new avenues of growth for both nations: KATI16 hours ago
-
Modern vocational training cornerstone of future prosperity: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi16 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Iran striving for ambitious bilateral trade target of $10 billion by 202817 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs500 to Rs 359,500 per tola17 hours ago