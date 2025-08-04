Punjab govt plans to cut Lahore Orange Line Train costs through solar power

(@Abdulla99267510)

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar announces that move aims to save millions of rupees in monthly electricity subsidies

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) In a major step towards reducing operational expenses, the Punjab government on Monday decided to shift the Orange Line Metro Train’s allied infrastructure to solar energy.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar announced that the move aims to save millions of rupees in monthly electricity subsidies. He added that the government currently spends billions of rupees annually to subsidize the Orange Line operations.

According to officials from the Transport Department, the Orange Line incurs a monthly electricity bill of approximately Rs 1.

9 billion. To reduce this financial burden, electricity for the train’s allied structures will be supplied from a dedicated solar power plant.

The initiative is expected to play a vital role in making the mass transit system more financially sustainable while also promoting clean energy solutions in the province.

