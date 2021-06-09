Ajman Chamber, Estonia explore economic opportunities to collaborate

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has discussed with Jaan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE, prospects of economic collaboration and ways to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

This came as part of the ambassador's visit to the chamber to explore ways to benefit from the investment opportunities the two countries have to offer in different sectors, as well as facilities that need to be provided to investors and the business community in both Ajman and Estonia.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Suwaidi, Chamber’s Director-General; Marwan Hareb Al Ariani, Director of International Business and Promoting at the chamber; and Ege Devon, Chief Representative Officer of Enterprise Estonia in the GCC.

"Today’s visit lays the groundwork for further collaboration and strengthens our partnerships in promising sectors, especially trade and tourism," Al Muwaiji said.

"These meetings offer an important platform where we can exchange expertise and flag opportunities – specifically, the prospects of embedding technology into the industrial sector, which is an area where the Republic of Estonia excels."

He added, "Estonia and the UAE enjoy close and continuously growing relations. This creates ample opportunities for growing trade relations, which we can benefit from to develop the business community in the emirate, attract foreign direct investment, support investors, and establish a stimulating environment for them."

The meeting also highlighted key areas where Ajman and Estonia can cooperate, most notable among them being general education and higher education. Attendees also discussed the possibility of opening channels between universities and health sector institutions.