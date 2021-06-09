UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Chamber, Estonia Explore Economic Opportunities To Collaborate

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:15 PM

Ajman Chamber, Estonia explore economic opportunities to collaborate

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has discussed with Jaan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE, prospects of economic collaboration and ways to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

This came as part of the ambassador's visit to the chamber to explore ways to benefit from the investment opportunities the two countries have to offer in different sectors, as well as facilities that need to be provided to investors and the business community in both Ajman and Estonia.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Suwaidi, Chamber’s Director-General; Marwan Hareb Al Ariani, Director of International Business and Promoting at the chamber; and Ege Devon, Chief Representative Officer of Enterprise Estonia in the GCC.

"Today’s visit lays the groundwork for further collaboration and strengthens our partnerships in promising sectors, especially trade and tourism," Al Muwaiji said.

"These meetings offer an important platform where we can exchange expertise and flag opportunities – specifically, the prospects of embedding technology into the industrial sector, which is an area where the Republic of Estonia excels."

He added, "Estonia and the UAE enjoy close and continuously growing relations. This creates ample opportunities for growing trade relations, which we can benefit from to develop the business community in the emirate, attract foreign direct investment, support investors, and establish a stimulating environment for them."

The meeting also highlighted key areas where Ajman and Estonia can cooperate, most notable among them being general education and higher education. Attendees also discussed the possibility of opening channels between universities and health sector institutions.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business Education UAE Ajman Visit Salem Enterprise Estonia Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Ethiopia earns more than 500 mln USD from gold min ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.81 a barrel T ..

21 minutes ago

Three Dead After Air Force Helicopter Crashes in C ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Says No Western Officials Demand Russia's D ..

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh inflation eases to 5.26 pct in May

3 minutes ago

Dugong, seagrass toolkit selected among top 25 UAE ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.