Ajman Concludes First Participation At IMEX Frankfurt With Remarkable Success, Promising Strategic Partnerships

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Ajman concludes first participation at IMEX Frankfurt with remarkable success, promising strategic partnerships

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) AJMAN, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ATDD) has successfully concluded its debut participation at IMEX Frankfurt, one of the world’s leading exhibitions specialized in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. The event witnessed significant engagement and interest from global participants and decision-makers in the business tourism sector.

This participation is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to position the Emirate of Ajman as a premier regional and international destination for business events. IMEX Frankfurt served as a strategic platform to showcase Ajman’s unique tourism assets, advanced infrastructure, and strategic geographical location that make it an ideal hub for hosting a wide range of international events.

Ajman’s stand - featuring key partners from both public and private sectors - attracted a strong turnout of visitors and industry experts. Throughout the exhibition, the delegation held a series of productive meetings with Destination Management Companies (DMCs), international event organizers, and global hotel groups, resulting in promising collaboration opportunities and reflecting growing international interest in Ajman’s offerings.

Hind Sultan Al Marzooqi, Director of Tourism Development and Marketing at the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, emphasised the significance of the participation, stating: “Our debut at IMEX Frankfurt marks a strategic milestone in our efforts to enhance Ajman’s global presence in the business tourism sector. It was a valuable opportunity to highlight our competitive advantages and establish partnerships that align with our long-term economic vision.”

She added: “We are committed to maintaining our presence at major international events, which play a crucial role in expanding our professional network and raising awareness about Ajman as a comprehensive and distinguished destination for all types of business events.”

