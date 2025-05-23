FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equation for global stability, future of humanity

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) ST. PETERSBURG,23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that the environmental issue has become a fundamental component of the global stability equation and the future of humanity.

This came during his speech at the 11th Nevsky International Ecological Congress, held in St. Petersburg, Russia, attended by Matviyenko Valentina, Chairwoman of the Council of Federation of the Russian Federation, along with parliamentary leaders, representatives of regional and international organisations, and environmental experts.

In his address, Ghobash congratulated the Russian leadership and its friendly people on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, expressing his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Russian Federation. He stated that the environmental issue is no longer a temporary or national concern, but an essential element of global stability and humanity’s future on this planet.

Ghobash stressed that the world is now at the threshold of a rapid historical transformation, where humanity has reached the peak of innovation and creativity, driven by a scientific and technological revolution led by artificial intelligence, which he described as “the new mind reshaping the future.”

He noted that this progress has generated serious challenges, requiring a renewed balance between growth and sustainability, between humans and the environment, and between technology and ecology, in order to define the human purpose behind this swift transformation.

In this context, he referred to a quote by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE:"This is a critical time for our planet, and since we have only one Earth, we must unify our efforts to address this challenge by seeing it as an opportunity for innovation, solution-finding, and economic diversification."

He explained that this vision is reflected in the UAE’s environmental policy, which is based on two parallel tracks: Establishing legislative frameworks for a shift toward sustainable development and Investing in clean and renewable energy sources, and developing infrastructure for carbon neutrality, with investments reaching AED 600 billion.

He highlighted the UAE’s leadership in technology, noting that the country has adopted AI technologies within a new Emirati model, recognizing that this sector is among the most energy-consuming industries, raising major environmental concerns. The UAE model, however, redirects the course of the technological revolution toward sustainability.

He added that the "AI Campus" announced by the UAE will be the first in the world to rely exclusively on clean solar and nuclear energy, reflecting the country’s commitment to green transformation and redefining the relationship between technology and the environment. The UAE believes that progress can coexist with — and even support — environmental stewardship.

In conclusion, Ghobash stressed the need for a new strategic mindset in policymaking and legislation to ensure sustainability becomes a core pillar of national policies. He presented five key recommendations at the congress:

Enact binding national climate legislation that sets clear, ambitious targets within a suitable timeframe for emissions reduction and investment in sustainable development.

Redefine environmental security as an integral part of national security and consider sustainability indicators as benchmarks for national economic success.

Embed environmental sustainability as a legislative priority, making the environmental dimension a fundamental element in laws related to economy, energy, and urban planning.

Empower environmental issues to become a foundation for cross-border legislative cooperation and a framework for multilateral parliamentary dialogues.

Draft an "International Parliamentary Charter for Environmental Governance" to serve as a cross-border participatory framework aimed at unifying legislative principles and oversight practices among national and regional parliaments.