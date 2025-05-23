Open Menu

UAE To Host Inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship In 2026

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 08:32 PM

UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 2026

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) BAKU, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates will host the inaugural edition of the Arab Mini-Football Championship in 2026. Coinciding with the tournament, a developmental course for referees and coaches will also take place, aimed at advancing the game and empowering its sports ecosystem to support its expansion at all levels across Arab countries.

Saeed Al Ajeel, President of the Arab Mini-Football Federation, confirmed coordination with the Ministry of Sports and relevant authorities regarding the hosting of the championship. This aligns with the UAE’s global standing in organizing sports events according to the highest international standards.

He added that the UAE will also host the headquarters of the Arab Mini-Football Federation in Dubai and will provide all necessary resources to support its strategic role in the development of the sport. This includes organizing qualification courses in line with the global growth the game is witnessing.

He pointed out that there are several plans in the upcoming phase, including the inclusion of new countries in the federation, the establishment of national federations to help spread the sport, the annual celebration of an Arab Mini-Football Day, and the organization of events in various Arab countries.

