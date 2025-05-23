UAE To Host Inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship In 2026
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 08:32 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) BAKU, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates will host the inaugural edition of the Arab Mini-Football Championship in 2026. Coinciding with the tournament, a developmental course for referees and coaches will also take place, aimed at advancing the game and empowering its sports ecosystem to support its expansion at all levels across Arab countries.
Saeed Al Ajeel, President of the Arab Mini-Football Federation, confirmed coordination with the Ministry of Sports and relevant authorities regarding the hosting of the championship. This aligns with the UAE’s global standing in organizing sports events according to the highest international standards.
He added that the UAE will also host the headquarters of the Arab Mini-Football Federation in Dubai and will provide all necessary resources to support its strategic role in the development of the sport. This includes organizing qualification courses in line with the global growth the game is witnessing.
He pointed out that there are several plans in the upcoming phase, including the inclusion of new countries in the federation, the establishment of national federations to help spread the sport, the annual celebration of an Arab Mini-Football Day, and the organization of events in various Arab countries.
Recent Stories
Digital Dubai concludes successful participation in GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin
Abdulla Al Hamed holds bilateral meetings in New York with leaders of institutio ..
Ajman concludes first participation at IMEX Frankfurt with remarkable success, p ..
FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equation for global stability, futur ..
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2025 Award for Best Sporting Ev ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Al Ain
Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces pioneering role in shaping Future of Industry at MI ..
UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 2026
Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role ..
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems i ..
Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th session of the UAE-France Strategi ..
UAE joins World Boxing membership
More Stories From Middle East
-
Digital Dubai concludes successful participation in GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin4 seconds ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed holds bilateral meetings in New York with leaders of institutions, media leaders in ..13 seconds ago
-
Ajman concludes first participation at IMEX Frankfurt with remarkable success, promising strategic p ..26 seconds ago
-
ICAO Aviation Climate Week to explore insights, solutions on latest developments on environmental to ..34 seconds ago
-
FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equation for global stability, future of humanity38 seconds ago
-
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2025 Award for Best Sporting Event of 202453 seconds ago
-
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Al Ain1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces pioneering role in shaping Future of Industry at MIITE1 minute ago
-
UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 20262 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role of religious leaders ..2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems in homes2 minutes ago
-
Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th session of the UAE-France Strategic Dialogue2 minutes ago