SRTA Hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' To Support Smart Transformation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 08:33 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) SHARJAH, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah (SRTA) hosted the first tech meeting, "Digital Communication Horizons", on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) in collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department (SDD), which focused on AI technologies to improve staff tech knowledge and support smart transformation.

Eng. Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Jarwan, Director of the Authority's Transport Affairs, attended the meeting, as did staff and AI-specialised companies, highlighting the event's role in supporting the Authority's digital innovation goals.

The programme featured interactive seminars led by global technology companies. Hikvision kicked off with a workshop on smart gadgets, while Enterprise discussed AI and data services.

An accompanying display featured local and global companies such as Etisalat, Eze Link Telecom, and Hikvision, showcasing innovative digital products with exclusive employee discounts.

The event finished with the recognition of the participating entities. The Authority confirmed the program's success in increasing private-sector collaboration and implementing cutting-edge telecom solutions to meet future smart goals.

