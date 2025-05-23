Rain, Winds, Lightning Strikes Kill 45 In India
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:34 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) NEW DELHI, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – At least 45 people died in Uttar Pradesh (UP) in thundershowers that lashed several districts.
According to the India Meteorological Department, cyclonic circulations originating over Punjab caused squally winds reaching speeds of 60 to 100 km/h in parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Heavy rainfall was reported in several areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Further thunderstorm activity is expected to continue until Monday, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds, particularly over central Uttar Pradesh and the Terai region.
