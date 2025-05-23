UAE National MMA Championship Kicks Off Tomorrow In Al Ain
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:32 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation will host the fourth UAE National MMA Championship at ADNEC Centre Al Ain on 24th-25th May 2025, attracting 300 male and female athletes from across the country.
The championship is part of the federation's agenda to spread mixed martial arts across the UAE and broaden its appeal across various age groups
The championship features multiple divisions, including Youth D (ages 10–11), Youth C (ages 12–13), Youth B (ages 14–15), Youth A (ages 16–17), and the adult category (ages 18 and above).
Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Head of Events and Activities at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said that the championship marks a pivotal step in the development of mixed martial arts in the country. He highlighted its role in fostering community engagement and instilling values of discipline and perseverance among the younger generation.
