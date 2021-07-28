UrduPoint.com
Ajman Executive Council Reviews Report On COVID-19 Pandemic

Wed 28th July 2021

Ajman Executive Council reviews report on COVID-19 pandemic

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) During its sixth session in 2021, the Ajman Executive Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Council, reviewed the regular report presented by the emirate’s crisis and emergency team on the current situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as related developments and data on local cases.

The meeting also highlighted the fact that vaccinated people account for a large percentage of the local population, underscoring the significant efforts to raise awareness of the importance of being vaccinated.

The council was then briefed about the readiness of health centres and hospitals to contain the crisis and its repercussions and reviewed a range of precautionary measures adopted by certain businesses to curb the spread of the virus.

The council called on those concerned to intensify inspection campaigns and the monitoring of facilities and shops, to ensure adherence to related health measures and detect violations, in cooperation with relevant local authorities.

More Stories From Middle East

