Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, discussed, with Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, several issues of mutual concern.

Major General Al Nuaimi welcomed Al Kaabi and lauded her leading role in boosting the overall cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, wishing her luck in her new position as the country’s ambassador.

Both sides also discussed a number of various topics, including ways of encouraging cooperation in science and knowledge.

At the end of the visit, Major General Al Nuaimi gave Al Kaabi a memorial shield and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Al Kaabi thanked Major General Al Nuaimi for his warm welcome.