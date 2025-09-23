Ajman Ruler Receives Minister Of Energy And Infrastructure
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, at the Ruler’s Court.
During the meeting, the Ruler of Ajman was briefed on the ministry’s plans and its current and future development projects in Ajman, along with the main initiatives related to advancing the energy and infrastructure sectors across the UAE, aimed at achieving sustainability and enhancing quality of life.
The Ruler of Ajman praised the efforts of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and its pivotal role in launching and implementing vital projects that serve citizens and residents. He stressed the importance of these projects in supporting comprehensive development and consolidating the UAE’s leading position on the global sustainability map.
He noted that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attaches great importance to the energy and infrastructure sectors as key pillars for achieving sustainable development and ensuring societal well-being.
For his part, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, affirmed that Ajman, guided by the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, is keen to invest in infrastructure and improve energy efficiency, thereby advancing the emirate’s path towards a more sustainable and competitive future across all sectors.
He added, “In Ajman, we are committed to working closely with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and all relevant entities to ensure the implementation of quality projects that enhance the efficiency of vital facilities, support economic growth, provide an advanced business environment for investors, facilitate trade and tourism, and create more job opportunities.”
In turn, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei praised the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi to follow up on development projects and his continuous support for the ministry’s plans, affirming that this reflects his commitment to establishing an integrated infrastructure in Ajman that keeps pace with the UAE’s comprehensive renaissance.
